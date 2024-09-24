عربي


Israeli Bulldozers Demolish Palestinian Residential House In West Bank


9/24/2024 1:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WEST BANK, Palestine, Sept 24 (NNN-WAFA) – The Illegal Israeli Occupation bulldozers, demolish a Palestinian residential house in the village of Idna, west of the West bank city of Hebron, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

