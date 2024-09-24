Ctech To Showcase Local Communication Solutions At ADEX 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On September 24-26, the 5th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX)-the largest defense event in the region-will take place at the Baku Center, Azernews reports, citing the information released by the press service of CTech.

CTech, known for its high-tech communication products for air, land, sea, and space platforms, will present continuous and reliable communication solutions for military purposes at the exhibition.

ADEX aims to provide participants with an opportunity to showcase Azerbaijan's military capabilities and learn about the international security and defense sector. The event encourages exchange among exhibitors, visitors, and industry professionals, featuring products for air and ground forces as well as homeland security. This promotes the updating of products according to the defense industry's regional requirements.

CTech CEO Dr. Juneyd Fırat announced the company's participation in ADEX 2024 with its locally produced communication solutions: SkyARX, SecureARX, and SCOFUS.

"As CTech, we have provided satellite communication for ANKA series UAVs for many years. With over 200,000 hours of flight experience, SkyARX has proven itself in various operational conditions, featuring compact design and high-precision satellite tracking. It enables two-way data communication with airborne platforms and transmits high-resolution live imagery, radar, and sensor data via satellite, facilitating command and control of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This ensures continuous and reliable operation for critical missions," said Dr. Fırat.

Dr. Fırat also highlighted that SecureARX is a NATO-compliant product designed for reliable communication in electronic warfare.

"SecureARX features frequency-hopping satellite communication terminals with a low probability of interception in both hostile and friendly environments. It is resistant to jamming, providing uninterrupted communication even in challenging conditions. This NATO-compliant product has made us a secure, anti-jamming satellite terminal supplier for the Turkish Armed Forces since 2014 and to various leading international organizations. We aim to be a pioneer in Turkey and a player on the global stage, supporting our friendly and brotherly countries with our local products," he stated.

Dr. Fırat noted that the SCOFUS product offers effective communication in challenging geographies like Azerbaijan.

"SCOFUS combines various communication channels, such as 4G/5G (GSM), into a single powerful channel, providing the necessary throughput for autonomous and semi-autonomous land, air, and sea platforms. This integrated connection ensures uninterrupted communication, even if some channels are interrupted or out of range," he added.