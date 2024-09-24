Ctech To Showcase Local Communication Solutions At ADEX 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
On September 24-26, the 5th Azerbaijan International Defense
Exhibition (ADEX)-the largest defense industry event in the
region-will take place at the Baku expo Center,
Azernews reports, citing the information released
by the press service of CTech.
CTech, known for its high-tech communication products for air,
land, sea, and space platforms, will present continuous and
reliable communication solutions for military purposes at the
exhibition.
ADEX aims to provide participants with an opportunity to
showcase Azerbaijan's military capabilities and learn about the
international security and defense sector. The event encourages
exchange among exhibitors, visitors, and industry professionals,
featuring products for air and ground forces as well as homeland
security. This promotes the updating of products according to the
defense industry's regional requirements.
CTech CEO Dr. Juneyd Fırat announced the company's participation
in ADEX 2024 with its locally produced communication solutions:
SkyARX, SecureARX, and SCOFUS.
"As CTech, we have provided satellite communication for ANKA
series UAVs for many years. With over 200,000 hours of flight
experience, SkyARX has proven itself in various operational
conditions, featuring compact design and high-precision satellite
tracking. It enables two-way data communication with airborne
platforms and transmits high-resolution live imagery, radar, and
sensor data via satellite, facilitating command and control of
unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This ensures continuous and
reliable operation for critical missions," said Dr. Fırat.
Dr. Fırat also highlighted that SecureARX is a NATO-compliant
product designed for reliable communication in electronic
warfare.
"SecureARX features frequency-hopping satellite communication
terminals with a low probability of interception in both hostile
and friendly environments. It is resistant to jamming, providing
uninterrupted communication even in challenging conditions. This
NATO-compliant product has made us a secure, anti-jamming satellite
terminal supplier for the Turkish Armed Forces since 2014 and to
various leading international organizations. We aim to be a pioneer
in Turkey and a player on the global stage, supporting our friendly
and brotherly countries with our local products," he stated.
Dr. Fırat noted that the SCOFUS product offers effective
communication in challenging geographies like Azerbaijan.
"SCOFUS combines various communication channels, such as 4G/5G
(GSM), into a single powerful channel, providing the necessary
throughput for autonomous and semi-autonomous land, air, and sea
platforms. This integrated connection ensures uninterrupted
communication, even if some channels are interrupted or out of
range," he added.
