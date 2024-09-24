Azerbaijan's Cybersecurity Drive: Safeguarding Digital Transformation And Green Economy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
In recent years, Azerbaijan has significantly accelerated its
digital transformation efforts, most certainly in the various
sectors, including manufacturing, energy, transportation, and
cybersecurity, focusing on digitalizing business processes and
control systems. The country finds itself at the forefront of
defending against the paramount challenges of the 21st century:
cyber threats. Emerging from diverse origins, threats manifest in
destructive actions against individuals, businesses, national
infrastructures, and governments. Their impact jeopardises public
safety, national security, and global stability. Consequently,
there is heightened awareness and focus on cybersecurity. With
growing digitalization comes an increasing focus on cybersecurity,
as recent initiatives and high-profile events demonstrate
Azerbaijan's proactive stance in securing its digital
landscape.
A clear testament to this commitment was the fourth
"International Cyber Security Days" (ICSD-2024) conference held in
Baku, which drew local and international experts in the field. The
event was organized jointly by the State Service of Special
Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan and "PROSOL"
company, with a theme that highlights a crucial intersection:
"Cyber Security for the Green Economy."
The chosen theme highlights the critical importance of
protecting digital infrastructures and promoting environmental
sustainability. As Azerbaijan continues to focus on green energy
and carbon reduction, it is essential to secure these new
technologies and frameworks from cyber threats. Deputy Minister of
Economy Sahib Alakbarov stressed the strong connection between
these two sectors, emphasising that a successful green economy must
incorporate strong cybersecurity measures to avoid disruptions in
sustainable development efforts.
In addition, Tural Mammadov, head of the Special Communications
and Information Security State Service of Azerbaijan, provided
insight into how the government plans to bolster its defences. In
order to enhance precaution, the State Service is preparing to
simulate cyber-attacks across all state institutions, a move
designed to improve the reaction capabilities of public
organisations. These simulations, coupled with Azerbaijan's ongoing
"cyber hygiene" project, represent a strategic effort to strengthen
the cyber resilience of state institutions and to elevate public
awareness regarding cybersecurity.
Azerbaijan's advancement in Global
Cybersecurity
Azerbaijan's commitment to cybersecurity is not only visible
through its national initiatives but also recognised globally. The
country has made notable progress in the International
Telecommunication Union's Global Cybersecurity Index 2024, where it
scored an impressive 93.76 out of 100 points. This advanced level
of cybersecurity maturity reflects the nation's legal, technical,
and organisational measures in place to counter cyber threats.
The Global Cybersecurity Index evaluates countries based on
their cybersecurity frameworks, legal measures, technical
strategies, and international cooperation, and Azerbaijan's high
score underlines its progress in all these areas, positioning it as
a leading country in cybersecurity efforts in the region. The
country's focus on capacity-building and cooperation is crucial for
the continuous improvement of its cybersecurity defences, as the
threats facing nations today are both dynamic and sophisticated. In
the future, Azerbaijan should continue to develop its cybersecurity
strategies in line with its digital transformation efforts. The
country has made significant investments in state simulations,
cyber hygiene, and international cooperation, laying a strong
foundation. However, Azerbaijan can enhance its defences by
expanding public-private partnerships, investing in cybersecurity
research and innovation, and fostering regional and international
collaborations. With the rise in global cybersecurity threats,
Azerbaijan's proactive approach and its recognition as an advanced
cybersecurity nation present a strong model for other countries
looking to balance digital advancements with security needs!
MENAFN24092024000195011045ID1108707140
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.