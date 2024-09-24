Thanks To AI, Ukrainian Military Detect 12,000 Targets Every Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces automatically detect 12,000 pieces of enemy equipment every week thanks to the Avengers artificial intelligence platform, which was developed by the Innovation Center of the of Defense of Ukraine.

This is according to the MoD press service , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, such a result is achieved by automatic analysis of videos from drones and stationary cameras.

Thanks to the AI platform, operators can make decisions faster and more efficiently, and the risk of errors due to fatigue is reduced. Such integration already operates successfully in the VEZHA streaming module of the DELTA combat system.

"The Avengers platform, developed by the Innovation Center of the Ministry of Defense, is unique in the world in terms of the volume of video data showing the enemy equipment. We continue to develop Avengers and other AI solutions to give our military an edge. In the future, we plan to expand the platform's cloud capabilities, as well as integrate AI solutions for drones," said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization.

The Innovation Center continues to train the AI model of the Avengers platform on new data. This enables to improve the quality of recognition of various enemy vehicles, even in complex environment, such as tanks hidden in forests or armored fighting vehicles moving on dirt roads.