Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Up By 1,400 In Past Day
9/24/2024 1:06:39 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 24, 2024 amount to around 645,150, including 1,400 killed and wounded in the past 24 hours.
The AFU General Staff posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 8,800 (+16) Russian tanks, 17,292 (+40) armored fighting vehicles, 18,475 (+61) artillery systems, 1,198 (+1) MLRS, 952 (+3) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 328 (+0) helicopters, 15,764 (+65) UAVs, 2,595 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 25,175 (+73) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,155 (+10) pieces of special equipment.
The data is being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 125 combat clashes took place along the frontlines, the situation remains tense in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.
