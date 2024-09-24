Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Coimbatore Joins Innovative Ayurvedic Approach To Saving Ancient Trees

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi,23rd September, 2024: In a bold move that bridges millennia-old healing practices with pressing environmental concerns, The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Coimbatore Ltd (AVP) has joined forces with a pioneering project to rejuvenate trees using time-tested Ayurvedic treatments. The 'Prachin Vriksha Ayurveda Chikitsa' project, unveiled on the occasion of Prime Shri Narendra Modi's 74th birthday in Goa, marks a revolutionary approach to environmental conservation that promises to redefine our relationship with nature.

Launched by Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, this innovative program focuses on reviving seven fruit-bearing trees over a century old that are showing signs of decay within the sprawling 90-acre Raj Bhavan estate. These living relics, including mango, tamarind, and jackfruit trees, are now receiving specialized Ayurvedic care to combat deterioration and extend their lifespan.



A team of expert Ayurvedic conservationists and doctors from Kerala has been brought in to administer the treatments, with The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Ltd proudly participating in this initiative. The project encompasses multiple facets, including:



Prachin Vriksha Ayurvedic Chikitsa: Tailored treatments for individual trees

Vriksha Poshana Yoga: Nutritional support based on Ayurvedic principles

Vriksha Pooja: Ritual practices emphasizing the sacred nature of trees



Shri C. Devidas Varier, Managing Director, The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy, shared his thoughts on the initiative: "At AVP, our philosophy of 'Healing Through Ayurveda' aligns perfectly with this project. It serves as a powerful reminder that our ancient wisdom may hold the key to solving modern environmental crises."



Dr. Ajayan Sadanandan, President of the Center of Indian Medical Heritage (CIMH), emphasized the broader implications of the initiative: "This initiative demonstrates how Ayurvedic principles, which have always stressed biodiversity, can directly contribute to modern conservation efforts. We are not just preserving trees, we are preserving entire ecosystems and the knowledge systems they support. Ayurveda teaches us that life, in all its forms, is interconnected, and it's this principle that guides our approach."



AVP's participation in this project is a reflection of its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Ayurveda views nature as a living entity, treating plants and trees as sentient beings deserving of care and respect. This philosophy of interconnectedness informs AVP's backward integration initiatives, where the company partners with local farmers to ensure sustainable sourcing of herbs and plants used in their formulations.



Through educational initiatives like Aranyakam, AVP provides Ayurveda students with the opportunity to reconnect with nature, cultivating an understanding of biodiversity, traditional wisdom, and environmental balance. By actively promoting education that emphasizes our intrinsic connection to the natural world, AVP is laying the foundation for future Ayurvedic practitioners to integrate ecological consciousness into their practice.



The 'Prachin Vriksha Ayurvedic Chikitsa' project is a natural extension of AVP's long-standing philosophy of giving back to nature, ensuring that the source of so many healing remedies is itself preserved and revitalized. With over 120 years of Ayurvedic heritage, AVP continues to push the boundaries of what holistic health means, not only for individuals but for the planet itself.



The project's holistic approach, combining traditional Ayurvedic treatments with modern conservation techniques, represents a paradigm shift in environmental conservation. If successful, this model could be replicated across India and beyond, potentially revolutionizing global reforestation and conservation efforts.





About Arya Vaidya Pharmacy :



The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Limited stands as an embodiment of a rich legacy exceeding 120 years and 80 years of achievements in Ayurvedic healthcare. Nestled in Coimbatore, AVP has established itself as a pioneering force in harmonizing ancient Ayurvedic traditions with modern medical practices. This reputable institution boasts an expansive global footprint, encompassing a network of top-tier physicians, cutting-edge production facilities, comprehensive treatment centres, and renowned academic institutions.



Guided by the visionary leadership of Aryavaidyan Shri P.V. Rama Varier and Padmasri P. R. Krishnakumar Ji, AVP champions the cause of personalized patient care and innovative disease management. This commitment cements its role as a leader in integrating Ayurveda into the broader spectrum of holistic healthcare. AVP's journey is marked by a consistent dedication to making Ayurvedic solutions accessible and relevant to a global audience, driven by evidence-based practices and a deep understanding of holistic wellness.





Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Sheryl Dadarwal

Email :...