On International Day Of Sign Languages, Ukrinform Releases News With Sign Language Interpretation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the International Day of Sign Languages, which is celebrated on September 23, Ukrinform presented a news release with sign language interpretation.

This Ukrinform news release is already available for viewing.

As First Lady Olena Zelenska noted on Telegram, in Ukraine "sign language is becoming ubiquitous, and our communication is barrier-free. A window with an interpreter in news releases, official messages, sign language support at events of various scales is becoming the norm."

"Barrier-free is when announcements on trains and announcements at the station are duplicated in sign language. Or there is an induction loop at the post office that quiets acoustic noises and helps hearing aids work. Or a self-service checkout that makes it easy to order. Accessibility is a requirement of the modern world. And each of us can make it accessible to everyone," Zelenska said.

inisof

As reported by Ukrinform, the celebration of International Day of Sign Languages on September 23 was declared by the UN General Assembly Resolution, which was adopted in December 2017.

The proposal to declare the International Day of Sign Languages came from the World Federation of People with Hearing Impairments, which currently unites 135 national associations of the deaf and protects the rights of about 70 million people with hearing impairments around the world.

The date September 23 was chosen to commemorate the establishment of this federation in 1951.