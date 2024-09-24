Zelensky Discusses Situation On Battlefield, Victory Plan With US Congressmen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with a bipartisan delegation from the United States Congress.

The meeting was attended by Senators Ben Cardin, Dan Sullivan, Christopher Murphy and Representative Gregory Meeks. This is according to the Presidential Office, Ukrinform reports.

“We are grateful to both parties and both chambers of the U.S. Congress, as well as to President Biden, for the support. And, of course, we are here to thank your people,” said the President.

He spoke in detail about the situation on the frontline, the course of the operation in Russia's Kursk region, the needs of Ukrainian warriors and the importance of timely delivery of defense packages.

Special attention was paid to the Victory Plan, which Volodymyr Zelensky will present to President Joseph Biden, the U.S. Congress and both presidential candidates this week.

"This is a very specific plan on how to strengthen Ukraine without any decisions or pressure from Russia. This plan does not depend on any decisions made by Putin," the Head of State added.

During the meeting, they also discussed prospects for reconstruction projects. With winter approaching, one of the key priorities is the strengthening Ukraine's energy system. In addition, Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the importance of tightening sanctions against Russia.

As Ukrinform reported, on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at the UN Summit of the Future.

On Sunday, September 22, the UN General Assembly adopted the Pact for the Future despite the opposition of Russia, whose representative attempted to introduce his own amendments and threatened to withhold support for the agreed document.