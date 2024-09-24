Zelensky Discusses With Modi Peace Formula, Preparation For Second Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his meeting with the Prime of India, the Ukrainian President discussed further cooperation as well as implementing the Peace Formula and preparing for the second Peace Summit.

Volodymyr Zelensky posted this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"This is already the third bilateral meeting this year with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. We are actively developing our relations and working together to strengthen cooperation across various fields," the post reads.

As the President noted, during his conversation with Modi, the main focus was on enhancing cooperation between the countries on international platforms, in particular at the UN and G20, as well implementing the Peace Formula and preparing for the second Peace Summit.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Narendra Modi discussed the implementation of cooperation in areas agreed upon during the Prime Minister's historic visit to Kyiv a month ago. These included enhancing trade and economic relations, defense cooperation, India's involvement in post-war reconstruction, and collaboration in education, science, and culture.

