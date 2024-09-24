Zelensky: War With Russia Is Closer To End Than Many Believe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the war with Russia is "closer to an end" than many believe and called on allies to further strengthen the Ukrainian army.

He said this in an interview with the ABC News during his visit to the USA, Ukrinform reports.

"The plan for victory is strengthening of Ukraine. That's why we're asking our friends, our allies, to strengthen us. It's very important," the TV channel quotes the words of the Ukrainian President.

At the same time, he emphasized: "I think that we are closer to peace than we think. We are closer to the end of the war."

Also, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Putin is afraid of the Kursk operation, which is being carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"It's true. He is afraid very much," the Ukrainian president noted, explaining this by the fact that the Russians saw he can't defend all his territory.

at UN: Russia, its accomplices again seeking to undermine global unit

The Ukrainian leader said that only from a "strong position" can Ukraine "push Putin to stop the war."

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is on a visit to the United States, where he is participating in the 79th UN General Assembly. He plans to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The program of the visit also includes his meetings with other world leaders.