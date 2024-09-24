The Guardian Puts In Limelight Azerbaijani Ambssador's Response To Biased Accusations Against Baku Ahead Of COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
The blog post of David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary of the
United Kingdom, which made a noise in the Armenian lobby about the
Garabagh truths, is still being discussed in the British media for
several days now. The British diplomat's emphasising the truth,
which especially shattered the dreams of the Armenian lobby, then
led to biased accusations against Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports via British media that
Azerbaijan's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Elin Suleymanov,
responded to some "journalists" in the pocket of the Armenian lobby
groundlessly criticising the COP29 event to be held in Azerbaijan
in November this year. The Azerbaijani diplomat clarified these
accusations, which are full of prejudice, in his statement to
The Guardian , one of the well-known British
daily newspapers.
He said that the COP event to be held in Baku promotes peace, in
fact.
"Your report is correct to emphasise the importance of COP29 in
Azerbaijan for global efforts on climate action. It is also true
that Azerbaijan's COP presidency has offered a COP truce
initiative, akin to the Olympic truce, to cease hostilities in
conflicts around the world for the duration of the conference.
Peace in our fractious region was unthinkable for decades. That
our region, as a direct result of peace negotiations, can now host
COP29 should give hope to the world even in these times of
heightened geopolitical tensions," the diplomat said.
The ambassador said that today the COP event, which is subject
to unfounded criticism by Western media and pro-Armenian political
speculators, is actually being held in Azerbaijan with the consent
of Armenia.
"Azerbaijan's conflict with our neighbour Armenia lasted the
better part of three decades. So the significance of Armenia moving
to support Azerbaijan's ultimately successful bid to host Cop29
must not be understated. The peace that had eluded our nations for
30 years is at last in reach. So no – it is not“hypocrisy” nor
“cynical PR” that for Cop29 we are calling for a global truce. Nor,
as seems to be suggested by activists quoted in the article, does
Azerbaijan having a standing military make it so. By that logic,
all peace-making should be abandoned and the UN Security Council
dissolved.
Moreover, the well-rehearsed allegation that Azerbaijan
“ethnically cleansed” lands illegally occupied for decades by
Armenia has been debunked – including at a UN security council
meeting called by Armenia. Nor has the status of those lands ever
been“disputed” – the UN and every country in the world, including
Armenia's current leadership, recognise them as Azerbaijan's
sovereign territory.
