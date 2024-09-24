Aristocrat Secures Preliminary Injunction In Trade Secret Misappropriation Case Against Light & Wonder

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Aristocrat Technologies ("Aristocrat"), a leading global provider of gaming solutions, has achieved a significant victory in Aristocrat's case against Light & Wonder ("L&W") concerning infringement of Aristocrat's intellectual property, including misappropriation of Aristocrat's trade secrets in connection with L&W's Dragon Train game.

On September

23, 2024, Judge Gloria M. Navarro of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada issued a decision granting Aristocrat's motion for a preliminary injunction on its trade secret claims against L&W. The court enjoined L&W from "any continued or planned sale, leasing, or other commercialization of Dragon Train."



The court's decision finds that Aristocrat is "extremely likely to succeed in demonstrating L&W misappropriated Aristocrat's trade secrets in [L&W's] development of Dragon Train." The court recognized that, by misappropriating trade secrets relating to Aristocrat's market-leading Dragon Link and Lightning Link games,

L&W "was able to develop Dragon Train without investing the equivalent time and money."

In granting the preliminary injunction, the court noted "the public interest in protecting trade secrets and preventing competitors from receiving an unfair advantage."



"We are extremely pleased with the court's decision," said

Matthew Primmer, Chief Product Officer of Aristocrat. "This ruling underscores the value of our intellectual property and reaffirms our commitment to protecting the integrity of our business. We will continue to innovate and invest in cutting-edge solutions, knowing that the law protects our creative efforts."

Aristocrat will continue pursuing its case against L&W in the United States, and will seek all appropriate remedies to address the harm caused by L&W's actions. Separately, earlier this year the Federal Court of Australia granted Aristocrat pre-suit discovery against L&W and Aristocrat continues to consider its legal options in Australia. The company also looks forward to moving ahead with its innovation-driven mission and continuing to deliver best-in-class products to its customers worldwide.

