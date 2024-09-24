Michael Arnone's Crawfish Fest Returns To Augusta, NJ May 30 - June 1, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUGUSTA, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as a small crawfish boil in Northern New Jersey for 70 people homesick for Louisiana and boiled crawfish in 1989 has turned into Michael Arnone's 32nd Annual Crawfish Fest that now draws nearly 20,000 guests. Our next Crawfish Fest will be held May 30 – June 1, 2025, in Augusta, New Jersey at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, featuring the best food and that Louisiana and New Orleans have to offer.

Continue Reading

Michael Arnone's Crawfish Fest, Augusta, NJ releases partial line-up for May 30-June 1, 2025 Tickets on sale Oct 1, 2024

Marcia Ball

Main Stage by Bob Adamek

Terrance Simien

Post this





Presenting music on two stages, the initial line-up boasts a wide variety of talent including two-time Grammy winner Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience , five-time Grammy nominee

Marcia Ball,

Grammy nominated Southern Avenue ,

Bonerama ,

Rockin' Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters ,

Corey Harris, Carolyn Wonderland ,

Maggie Koerner ,

Eddie 9V ,

Amis Du Teche ,

Johnny Sketch and The Dirty Notes ,

Ocean Avenue Stompers, United By Music USA ,

and

Cold Hill . Saturday and Sunday main stage headliners and more will be announced soon.

In addition to top notch Louisiana musical talent, the festival showcases authentic Louisiana cuisine that is difficult to find anywhere in the Northeast. Featured items include

Jambalaya, Boiled Crawfish, Po-Boys (shrimp, catfish and oyster) , Crawfish Etouffee,

Red Beans, Boudin, Grilled Oysters, Southern Fried Chicken,

and other Louisiana regional dishes.

Tickets, RV Hookups and Glamping Tents will go on sale

October 1, 2024 at 8 AM CT and may be purchased online through Eventbrite !

Day tickets, Saturday/Sunday Combo Tickets, 3-day camping/admission tickets, limited RV Electric and water hookups are available. Campers are treated to Camper Only sets on Friday and Saturday evenings with free jambalaya on Friday for dinner. The 2025 CFF will introduce a limited number of "Glamping" tickets that provide campers with a large tent, bed, linens, outdoor chairs, and more. The website has a new Interactive Hotel Map that simplifies the search for local lodging. Free parking. Kids under 14 are free with their parents. Service Animals only.



Michael Arnone's support for and promotion of Louisiana music and culture throughout the country began when he left Baton Rouge for work as a Union Electrician in 1985. Although he returned to Louisiana many years ago, he continues to promote his love for all things Louisiana with Michael Arnone's Annual Crawfish Fest, as well as his Jambalaya Mix, Jambalaya Tour, and helping promote the Big Easy Cruise .

Sponsors:

Explore Louisiana, Southeast Louisiana Gumbo Group,

Big Easy Cruise, Visit Livingston Parish, Bulleit Bourbon, Kettle One Vodka, Captain Morgan, Don Julio, New Jersey Lottery, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, Sun Cruiser Vodka Iced Tea, Crystal Hot Sauce, Michael Arnone's Jambalaya Mix, 84RV, and Rockin' It DME.

Links:



Tickets, RV Hookups and Glamping Tents on Eventbrite

2025 Crawfish Fest Preview Reel or B-Roll

Crawfish Fest Website

Low-Res musician Photos

Big Easy Cruise

Contact: Michele Collins, [email protected]

SOURCE Michael Arnone's Crawfish Fest

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED