U.S. News Ranks USF A Top 50 Public University For The Sixth Consecutive Year And As The Best Value Among All Florida Universities

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth year in a row, the University of South Florida sits among the top 50 public universities in America, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual ranking of the best colleges. In the rankings released today, USF is No. 45 among public universities and stands at No. 91 among all universities public or private. Over the past 10 years, USF has risen an impressive 39 spots among public universities from No. 84 to No. 45, and 65 spots among all universities, from No. 156 to No. 91.

“The University of South Florida's sustained success as a top 50 public university underscores the strong return on investment that a degree from our institution provides to our students and the impact we are making on the Tampa Bay region, our state and beyond,” USF President Rhea Law said.“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and collective effort of our students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, partners and all who support our university.”

U.S. News also ranks USF as the“best value” among all public and private universities in Florida for the second consecutive year. USF offers an opportunity to earn a degree from a highly ranked institution and member of the Association of American Universities, a group of the leading 3% of universities in the U.S. and Canada, at a cost for in-state students of nearly half the national average for public universities. USF's value has helped fuel a record number of undergraduate applications this year and a 35% increase from three years ago.

Isadora Caswell-Wallace, a senior from Cape Coral majoring in finance and management, said USF was one of her top choices, partly because of the quality of the education and the affordability.“As I receive in-state tuition, a Bright Futures scholarship and a substantial amount of grants, I am happy to say that I will be graduating with not one, but two undergraduate degrees -- debt free,” she said. Caswell-Wallace hopes to enroll in USF's Vinik Sport & Entertainment Management Program for her master's degree.

U.S. News also ranks USF No. 22 nationally for social mobility. According to U.S. News, social mobility measures an institution's success at graduating Pell Grant recipients.

The publication's methodology for its best college rankings combines a host of factors that also align with USF's mission and strategic goals, including student graduation and retention rates, student-to-faculty ratio, employability of graduates, research activity, faculty excellence and academic reputation.

Today's U.S. News announcement comes on the heels of other recent recognition from major publications. Among public universities, last month Washington Monthly ranked USF No. 22 nationally, while Forbes ranked USF No. 41 (up 22 spots from the previous year) and Princeton Review placed USF No. 38 on its list of best value colleges.

