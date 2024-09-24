The Facebook Prescription
Date
9/24/2024 12:12:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Note: The full research article is available in the health Marketing Quarterly journal, published by Taylor & Francis Group. Readers can access it at:
Arbeena is a doctoral scholar in Mass Communication & Journalism. Her research interest areas include online health communication, online health information seeking, digital media and gender, digital health technologies. She can be reached at [email protected]
MENAFN24092024000215011059ID1108707091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.