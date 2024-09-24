Chhattisgarh: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces And Naxals In Sukma's Karkanguda
9/24/2024 12:00:18 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Encounter underway between security forces and naxal cadres in the jungle of Karkanguda under Chintalnar PS limit in Sukma. Details awaited.
