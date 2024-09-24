Pune Metro: PM Modi To Inaugurate Underground Line On PCMC-Swargate On September 26 All You Need To Know About Route

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new underground Metro corridor from Civil Court to Swargate in Pune on September 26. He will also lay the foundation stone for an elevated route.



The Pune Metro rail could commute from PCMC to Swargate as the underground line will extend the rail services from District Court to Swargate, via Budhwar Peth and Manda stations.

About the Pune Metro rail route set to be inaugurated on September 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate underground Metro corridor from Civil Court to Swargate. The new phase of Pune Metro would ensure hassle-free commutation of lakhs of passengers.

"We are constructing new phases for Pune Metro. As many as 3.5 lakh people travelled by Metro for immersions during the Ganpati festival. PM Modi will inaugurate the new Metro route and perform the 'bhumipujan' of another route on September 26. Pune will become one of the best urban accommodation centres in the coming days," he said.

PM Modi's Pune visit

While informing about PM Modi's Pune visit, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on September 21 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new underground Metro in Pune and lay the foundation stone for an elevated route. He is also likely to address rally in the city.