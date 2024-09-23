Foreign Minister Urges Inensified Efforts To Halt Israeli Regional Aggression

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met on Monday with Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs and Foreign Minister of Montenegro Filip Ivanović on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, Safadi and Ivanović emphasised the urgent need to intensify efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and address the dangerous escalation in the West and Lebanon, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Safadi warned of the severe consequences of escalating tensions in the region, which could potentially lead to a regional war if Israel continues its aggression on Gaza, its dangerous actions in the West Bank and Lebanon, and its illegal violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.

The minister also commended Montenegro's clear stance in calling for an end to the aggression on Gaza, its vote in favour of granting Palestine full membership at the United Nations, and its support for the UN General Assembly resolution that adopted the legal opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences of Israel's policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and the illegality of Israel's continued presence in these territories.

The two ministers also discussed various issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

Also on Monday, Safadi met with Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism Chris Murphy to discuss regional developments and efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the dangerous escalation in the West Bank and Lebanon.

During the meeting, Safadi emphasised the depth of the strategic relationship between Jordan and the US, expressing gratitude for the support provided by the US to Jordan.

Murphy commended Jordan's efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, to rally international support for stopping the war on Gaza, protecting civilians, delivering adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid, and defending the rights of the Palestinian people.

Also on Monday, Safadi stressed the urgent need for the UN Security Council to act immediately to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon and protect the region from the catastrophic consequences.

In a statement on platform X, Safadi said that Israel's aggression against Lebanon was made possible by the international community's inability to stop the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Israel continues to push the region toward the brink of a full-scale regional war because the international community has failed to uphold its responsibilities, he said.

The top diplomat added that Israel is escalating its war on Lebanon during the convention of the UN General Assembly, defying the assembly and its resolutions, which called for stopping the aggression and adherence to international law.

"We stand in solidarity with Lebanon, condemn the Israeli aggression, and affirm the necessity of enforcing compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701," he said.

Safadi emphasised that the escalation must stop immediately before it's too late, adding that this is an international responsibility that the Security Council must urgently address.