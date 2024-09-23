FM Urges Security Council To Act Immediately To Curb Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, stressed the need for the Security Council to act immediately to curb Israeli aggression and protect the region from its catastrophic consequences."Israel's aggression against Lebanon was enabled by the international failure to stop its aggression against Gaza, and Israel continues to push the region towards the abyss of a comprehensive regional war because the international community has failed to protect its laws and values," Safadi said Monday in a post on his official X account.He added, "Israel is escalating its war on Lebanon during the United Nations General Assembly in defiance of it and its resolutions that demanded it to stop the aggression and abide by international law, and we stand in solidarity with brotherly Lebanon and condemn the Israeli aggression against it, and we emphasize the need to enforce compliance with Security Council Resolution 1701."He further added, "The escalation must stop immediately before it is too late, and this is an international responsibility that the Security Council must assume immediately."