Moehe Begins Preparations For Launch Of 18Th Edition Scientific Excellence Award

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has announced that preparations are all set for the launch of the 18th edition of the Scientific Excellence Award, for the year 2025, which will be held under the motto“With Excellence, We Build Generations.”

In its press release issued Monday, the ministry said that the award's judging committee will hold introductory meetings on September 25 and 26, followed by the application period running from October 1-31, with winners announced and officially celebrated on February 23, 2025.

The introductory meetings are designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Scientific Excellence Award, its vision, mission, categories, eligibility criteria, and guidelines. These meetings will also guide participants through the application process for each category, ensuring all interested parties are well-prepared for the competition.

The statement added that the award's objective is to promote creativity and excellence in Qatari society by bringing together individual and institutional efforts and motivating students towards further achievement and outstanding academic performance, thereby improving the outcomes of the educational process and raising them to match global standards and criteria. Given the importance of the introductory meetings in raising awareness about the Scientific Excellence Award, MoEHE has urged parents as well as school and university administrations and teaching staff to encourage students to attend these meetings to learn about the details of this competitive award.

In this context, Executive Director of the Scientific Excellence Award Maryam Abdullah al-Muhannadi said the MoEHE launched the Award back in 2006 under the generous auspices of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and that it serves a testament to Qatar's commitment to education, being a solid strategic choice towards establishing a prosperous society and providing an exceptional, innovative education that yields excellence and recognition regionally and internationally. The Scientific Excellence Award includes nine categories: the Scientific Excellence Award for Primary School Students; the Scientific Excellence Award for Intermediate School Students; the Scientific Excellence Award for Secondary School Students; the Outstanding Teacher Award, the Outstanding School Award; the Distinguished Scientific Research Award; the Scientific Excellence Award for University Graduates; the Scientific Excellence Award for Master's Degree Holders; and the Scientific Excellence Award for Doctorate Holders.

