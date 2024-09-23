Amir's Speeches 'Offer Visions, Solutions For Regional And Global Conflicts'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Special Envoy of the of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah al-Hanzab noted that speeches of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) sessions are comprehensive and include views on resolving conflicts and addressing regional and international issues.

He explained that Qatar's participation in the upcoming session of the General Assembly will focus on upholding human dignity through building and sustaining peace and promoting sustainable development.

In an interview with the Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, al-Hanzab said that Amir's speech at the last General Assembly session in September 2023 did not only reaffirm Qatar's steadfast positions on various issues in the Arab region, such as calling for a just political solution to the Palestinian issue based on international legitimacy, ending the tragedy of the Syrian people, halting the fighting in Sudan, finding a sustainable solution to the political vacuum in Lebanon, settling the Yemen crisis, and achieving a political resolution in Libya, it also proposed visions for addressing several global problems and issues.

He added that the Amir's speeches called for united efforts to prevent the misuse of cyberspace and to regulate this vital area based on international law, emphasising the importance of international co-operation to prevent the waves of refugees, which have become a real problem for Europe, as well as for African and Asian countries, highlighting the necessity of combating racism, stopping campaigns that incite hatred against entire nations, religions, and civilisations, and stressing the need for international consensus in addressing climate change, environmental issues in general, and the stark injustices represented by occupation, racism, and war crimes.

Regarding the key points that Qatar will focus on in high-level and extraordinary meetings and during informal consultations, he indicated that Qatar seeks to participate effectively in UNGA's meetings annually. On the sidelines of the UNGA 79, Qatari officials will hold a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings with their counterparts from various countries and representatives of international and regional organisations, in which they will review ways to strengthen relations in various fields, open new horizons for co-operation, and deepen strategic partnerships. Regarding the developments in the role of Qatar in mediation and peace-building operations in a number of countries such as Palestine, Afghanistan, Sudan, Lebanon, and others, Ambassador al-Hanzab stressed that out of its foreign policy based on the principle of consolidating international peace and security by encouraging the peaceful resolution of international disputes.

