Palestine's UN Representative Praises Amir's Support

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Permanent Observer of Palestine to the UN Riyad Mansour praised the supportive positions of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for the Palestinian people and their just cause in establishing an independent sovereign state.

Riyad Mansour expressed to Qatar News Agency (QNA) his gratitude to the of Qatar and His Highness the Amir for their continuous fraternal positions in support of Palestine, which are received by the Palestinian people and leadership with appreciation and respect.

Regarding Qatar's supportive positions regarding the Palestinian people at the UN, Mansour said Qatar and its Permanent Representative have been at the forefront of countries supporting the rights of the Palestinian people throughout his work at the UN.

He added that his work at the UN mainly operates within the framework of the Arab Group, which includes HE the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UN Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani, standing united in support of the Palestinian cause.

He added that Qatar has significant initiatives on the global stage and consistently advocates for humanitarian agendas be it by supporting or by hosting international conferences and forums.

Mansour added that Qatar's role in all humanitarian causes is evident to all currently, as it does not limit itself to certain issues, rather it operates within a wide margin, thus, enabling it to have a tangible role in various international causes, including the Palestinian cause.

Since the Israeli war commenced on October 7, Qatar has been doing an exceptional effort to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip together with a number of partners, adding that as of now, Arab, Islamic, and International efforts at the UN resulted with the adoption of 4 International resolutions in support of a ceasefire, the last of which was resolution 2735, which calls for a ceasefire and the exchange of hostages and prisoners, said the Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the UN.

He pointed out that the international community has so far not succeeded in compelling the Israeli occupation to cease its attacks in Gaza, stressing the need for international action, especially on the part of the US, to pressure Israel to stop its aggression against the Palestinian people and to adhere to US President Joe Bidens initiative, in addition to the relevant international resolutions.

The Permanent Observer of Palestine to the UN remarked that a ceasefire would protect the thousands of Palestinian victims who fall daily, asserting that every day the ceasefire is delayed results in more innocent casualties. He expressed hope that Qatar, with the assistance of the US and Egypt, would succeed in achieving an immediate ceasefire.

MENAFN23092024000067011011ID1108706860