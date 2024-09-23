Gen Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

MENAFN - 3BL) Written by| Corporate Communication Intern

From September 15 to October 15, we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to honor the significant contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the history and culture of the United States.

Hispanic Heritage Month began as a week-long commemoration in 1968. By 1988, the celebration was extended to 30 days.

At Gen, we proudly recognize the significance the Hispanic community has made on our community. HOLA, which stands for Hispanic and Latino Outreach, Leadership and Advancement, serves as a support network at Gen to drive awareness of Hispanic and Latino contributions. HOLA fosters a supportive environment where people are empowered to thrive professionally, personally and within their communities through events and networking opportunities.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are highlighting Genovators and HOLA Co-Champions Brittany Gutierrez, Senior Benefits Analyst, and Iskander Sanchez-Rola, Director of Innovation.

Enjoy reading a piece of their stories and why they see HOLA as so crucial.

Q – Why did you decide to become Co-Champion of HOLA?

Brittany: I've been a co-champion for 4 years now. I went for it just because I co-led a resource group at a previous employer, and loved how it built a community and established a lot of connections. Because I moved from California to Arizona, I was looking for a sense of home, and I wasn't getting a lot of that. It was like an escape creating a family away from home.

Q – How has being a part of HOLA impacted your experience at Gen?

Iskander: Cultural awareness promotes diversity and inclusion. This can lead to more innovation and a supportive work environment, which I think is extremely important for a company like Gen. It helps team members understand and appreciate different perspectives, fostering collaboration and mutual respect.

Q – How can people honor and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month?

Brittany: There are all kinds of ways to just immerse yourself around this time, and at the same time learn what the celebration is about and why we can't forget all the contributions Hispanics Latinos have made over the years. There are movies playing. There are shows playing. So, be on the lookout. Basically, it's not just a matter of going to eat at a Mexican restaurant. It's more than that.

Iskander: There are many things that you can do that can help the community. For example, participating in cultural events in your state or supporting Hispanic and Latino-owned businesses around. Also, learning and teaching other people about the community and the stories is important. Last year, during Heritage month we discussed Hispanic/Latino names that changed history. We are talking about scientists or astronauts like Luis Alvarez and Ellen Ochoa. Hispanic/Latinos changed the world, and we are still changing it right now.

Q – Is there anything else you want people to know about HOLA or Hispanic Heritage Month?

Iskander : I think it is important to open and include everyone. We welcome absolutely everyone that will help, and we would not be anything without our allies.

Join us in applauding Brittany and Iskander for their contributions to the Hispanic and Latino community. We can draw inspiration from their stories to foster thoughtfulness and enrich our own lives by embracing diverse backgrounds and experiences.

