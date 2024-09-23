EAM Jaishankar Meets G4 Foreign Ministers On Sidelines Of UNGA

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) External Affairs (EAM) S. Jaishankar has met his counterparts from the G4 countries -- Brazil, Germany, and Japan -- on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, reaffirming the Group's commitment to urgent reform of the UN Security Council through text-based negotiations.

"Glad to join the traditional #G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting along with colleagues Annalena Baerbock (Germany), Yoko Kamikawa (Japan) and Mauro Vieira (Brazil) in New York today. G4 reaffirmed its commitment for an urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council through Text Based Negotiations," the EAM wrote on X after the meeting on Monday (local time).

The G4 nations, comprising India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan, support each other's bids for permanent seats on the UN Security Council.

EAM Jaishankar also held talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil on Monday and discussed energy, health and economic cooperation, as well as reformed multilateralism.

"Pleased to meet FM @yvangil of Venezuela today on the sidelines of #UNGA79. Discussed energy, health and economic cooperation, as also reformed multilateralism," he said in a post on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Venezuela share a history of "warm relations" and have a "similarity of views" on major international, political and economic issues.

The two countries marked the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2024.