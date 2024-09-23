Pact For The Future Is A Wake-Up Call For UN, Says Swiss President

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) According to Swiss President Viola Amherd, the United Nations' pact for the future is a wake-up call to strengthen the commitment to multilateralism.

This content was published on September 23, 2024

“To drive forward the necessary UN reforms, we not only need a strong political will, we also need to restore trust,” said Amherd at the“Summit of the Future” on Sunday at the UN in New York.

The United Nations Charter, which came into force 80 years ago, established a general prohibition on the use of force, and respect for human rights and laid the foundations for international cooperation.“The Charter was visionary and remains so to this day,” said Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency.

Today, more than ever, UN members must follow the example of their predecessors. This goes hand in hand with the obligation of states to work towards a more stable, just and peaceful world.

Painful compromises

In order to make the pact acceptable to a majority, everyone had to make compromises, some of them painful.“As members of the international community, it is our duty to work together across our differences and ensure that our common future is not determined solely by national self-interest,” said Amherd.

The Summit of the Future, at which the UN member states adopted the Compact for the Future, is an attempt by the Secretary-General to reinvigorate global action and further develop the framework of multilateralism so that it is equipped for the future.