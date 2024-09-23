Westin Hotels & Resorts Debuts in Jordan with the Opening of the Westin Saraya Aqaba Resort & Spa

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Aqaba, Jordan – September 23rd, 2024 – Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, announces the opening of The Westin Saraya Aqaba Resort & Spa, marking the brand’s debut in Jordan. Nestled along the stunning Red Sea shores, the 289-guestroom resort invites guests to experience a coastal oasis where refined comfort seamlessly integrates with holistic wellness.



“The unveiling of The Westin Saraya Aqaba Resort & Spa signifies an exciting milestone for Westin, marking the brand entry into Jordan and expanding its footprint in the Middle East,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President, Premium & Select Brands, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “The new hotel is set to bring the brand’s commitment to wellbeing to life, offering an all-encompassing health and wellness experience that redefines the traditional hotel stay. We look forward to welcoming global travellers and locals to stay well with us.”



Situated on Jordan's Red Sea coast, The Westin Saraya Aqaba Resort & Spa seamlessly blends modern style with traditional design, inspired by the beautiful colours and vibrancy of Aqaba’s port. Reflecting biophilic design, the resort also draws inspiration from Jordan’s rich flora, featuring elements inspired by the Black Iris and local trees like the Sahabi and Mount Tabor Oak. Located just 15 minutes from King Hussein International Airport, the resort offers convenient access to the city centre, major historical sites and local attractions.



Sleep Well

The Westin Saraya Aqaba Resort & Spa offers ultimate relaxation in all 289 guest rooms and suites, designed to provide guests with a perfect night's sleep. Each room is thoughtfully designed with plush bedding, high-quality linens, and soft pillows to ensure a restful night’s sleep. The contemporary interiors, state-of-the-art technology, functional workspaces and calming colour palette create a serene retreat, making every stay a rejuvenating experience.



Eat Well

Guests can savour a range of culinary experiences at the resort’s dining venues, including Zenya, an all-day dining restaurant with vegetable-forward organic dishes, Kai, a vibrant Southeast Asian restaurant, and Saraya Lounge, a tea lounge serving coastal-inspired bites. Each outlet at the resort presents a unique setting and menu that aligns with Westin’s Eat Well philosophy.



Move Well

The resort boasts WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, spanning 315 square metres, equipped with a variety of cutting-edge machines and a spacious yoga studio. This fitness haven caters to all the needs for a well-rounded workout, ensuring guests can maintain their wellness routines while away from home. As a prime base in Aqaba, the resort also curates exclusive, thoughtfully crafted itineraries for exploring Jordan’s Golden Triangle—Petra and Wadi Rum. After a day of destination discovery, guests can unwind by the resort’s pool or private lagoon.



Feel Well

Overlooking the serene Saraya Aqaba Lagoon, the Heavenly Spa by Westin™ offers an immersive wellness retreat with a diverse array of treatments designed to refresh and invigorate. Guests can indulge in soothing massages, revitalising facials and holistic body therapies, all within a tranquil environment. For an added touch of relaxation, the Heavenly Bath experience in the rooms includes the brand’s signature White Tea aloe bath amenities and calming rituals, ensuring ultimate body, mind and spirit rejuvenation.



Work Well

The resort’s meeting spaces, including a Grand Ballroom and flexible rooms, are designed for a wide range of events, from executive conferences to elegant weddings. At the heart of these spaces is the Westin Meetings concept, which seamlessly blends productivity and well-being. Rooted in the brand’s commitment to thoughtful design, the concept incorporates biophilic elements, using natural materials and greenery to create a calming atmosphere that enhances focus and creativity. Daylit rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling windows offer a refined setting for both business and celebration, framed by beautifully landscaped gardens. These spaces ensure that every event is as efficient as it is memorable.



Play Well

The resort features one of the largest kids' clubs in the city, offering engaging activities designed to inspire and entertain younger guests, making it a perfect destination for family vacations. Beyond the resort, families can take advantage of the Saraya Beach Club and Saraya Aqaba Water Park in the neighborhood, which offers endless fun and relaxation in an unrivaled setting.



“Our goal with The Westin Saraya Aqaba Resort & Spa is to create a sanctuary where guests can reconnect with themselves and the natural beauty of Aqaba.” said Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills. “By integrating wellness into every aspect of the guest experience, from our thoughtfully designed accommodations to our rejuvenating spa and dining offerings, we’re redefining comfort in a way that speaks to both relaxation and vitality. We’re excited to welcome our guests to this exceptional destination inside Saraya Aqaba, offering an exceptional destination for those seeking both relaxation and adventure in one vacation.”



The Westin Saraya Aqaba Resort & Spa participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel programme from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the resort, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extensive portfolio. With the Marriott Bonvoy App, members enjoy a personalised and contactless travel experience.



For more information on The Westin Saraya Aqaba Resort & Spa or to make a reservation, visit the hotel's website.

ENDS





MENAFN23092024004696010679ID1108706836