Modi US Visit: PM Says Tech Should Act As 'Bridge Not Barrier' At UN Summit, Meets Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy 10 Points

"While on one hand, continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security, on the other hand, cyber, maritime and space are emerging as new areas of conflict. On all these issues, I will stress that global action must match global ambition." The Quad nations, as per Wilmington Declaration, intend to enhance their cybersecurity partnership to address common threats posed by state-sponsored actors, cybercriminals, and other non-state malicious actors.

PM Modi emphasised in remarks at the 'Summit of the Future ' that for India, "one earth, one family and one future is a commitment." The Prime Minister also spoke on technology in the current era and said balanced regulation is needed. "We want such global digital governance in which sovereignty and integrity remain intact. Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) should be a bridge and not a barrier. For global good, India is ready to share its DPI. For India, One Earth, One Family, One Future is a commitment," the Prime Minister said.



At the sidelines of UN's landmark Summit of the Future, PM Modi held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated India's commitment for an early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

This was the third meeting between the two leaders in about three months. They last met in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv on August 23 during the prime minister's visit to the country. In June, Modi held talks with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia.

Modi reiterated "India's clear, consistent and constructive approach in favour of a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue as well as engagement between all stakeholders," according to the press release. The prime minister also conveyed that India remains open to providing "all support within its means to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict".

