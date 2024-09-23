(MENAFN- Edelman) YOKOHAMA, Japan (23 September 2024) – Nissan is marking the 40th anniversary of NISMO this month. Established in September 1984 as Nissan Motorsport International Co. Limited, NISMO, is the in-house tuning, motorsports, and performance division of Nissan. The brand represents the embodiment of the company’s dedication to performance, both on the racetrack and on public roads.



Originally located in Omori, Tokyo, NISMO has served as the driving force behind some of Nissan’s most exhilarating vehicles and motorsports pursuits. The company’s ethos of “Track to road” embodies its goal to deliver the ultimate Nissan performance for road car drivers, drawing inspiration and learnings from the most unforgiving proving ground – the racetrack.



In celebration of the milestone, visitors to the Nissan Global Headquarters Gallery in Yokohama, Japan can see a mix of NISMO road-going models such as the ultra-rare NISMO 270R, and the revered NISMO 400R, alongside track icons such as Nissan R390 GT1, which secured 3rd place in the 1998 24 Hours of Le Mans. Also on display will be the 24 Hours of Daytona winning Nissan R91CP and Japan Touring Car Championship (JTCC) icon, the Calsonic Skyline GT-R Group A.



Additionally, vehicle’s from NISMO’s current Japan domestic model line-up, including the recently launched Ariya NISMO, AURA NISMO and FAIRLADY Z NISMO are on display. The exhibition runs until Tuesday, 15th October 2024.



Head of Nissan's global motorsports business unit and president of NMC Takao Katagiri said ” We would like to thank everyone who has supported NISMO since 1984 and we look forward to delivering speed, confidence and exhilaration for decades to come. Our longstanding ethos of track to road, continues with our Super GT and Formula E factory racing programs. Our aim is to deliver exhilaration for fans at the circuit and embed the learnings from the racetrack into products customers can buy. Our long-term goal is to progressively expand our business globally, delivering more exciting NISMO models to customers around the world.”



In the Middle East, Nissan has tailored its offerings to meet the unique demands of customers, including the previous-generation Nissan Z NISMO, GT-R NISMO and GCC-exclusive Patrol NISMO. As part of the brand’s commitment to the region, new NISMO model launches will be announced in due course.



For fans, the celebration continues with the 2024 NISMO Festival, scheduled on December 1 at Fuji International Speedway (in Shizuoka Prefecture). This year’s festival is dedicated to NISMO’s 40th anniversary, paying homage to the brand’s rich heritage, racing achievements, and the evolution of its high-performance road cars.







