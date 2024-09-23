Experience the Thrill of Winning Big at The Galleria, Al Maryah Island

(MENAFN- mslgroup) The Galleria Al Maryah Island is thrilled to announce the launch of its exciting ‘Winter Spend & Win’ campaign, promising an exhilarating opportunity for guests to dive into a whirlwind of luxury shopping, delectable dining, and unparalleled entertainment experiences.

As Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, The Galleria is rewarding guests with the opportunity to win a share of an astounding AED 1 million in gift cards. Taking place until Sunday 17th November, guests can combine their receipts to total AED 500 or more to qualify for the coveted prize draw.

Each week for seven weeks, one winner will be selected at random to walk away with a gift card worth AED 50,000. And the excitement doesn't stop there – the grand finale in the eighth week, will see three winners win a gift card of AED 50,000 each, while one grand winner will scoop up an incredible AED 500,000 in gift cards. These lucky winners will be announced during the Grand Prize Ceremony on Friday 22nd November. The Galleria gift cards open a world of possibilities, allowing winners to indulge in a day of world-class shopping, exquisite dining and thrilling entertainment at The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

With an expansive selection of world-renowned brands and the latest fashion, visitors are spoilt for choice. From Apple, Befit and Chanel to H&M, Loro Piana, Pottery Barn, Sephora and Virgin Megastore every shopper is sure to be satisfied. Making your shopping experience even more enjoyable, guests are invited to dine across the award-winning portfolio of dining outlets with options across casual and fine dining. Exclusive experiences like the National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, Zero Latency, Mission: Play! by Mattel and VOX Cinemas, ensure guests are also entertained throughout their visit to The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

To take part in the AED 1,000,000 gift card giveaway, guests can either visit the guest services desk or scan the QR code to upload their receipts totalling AED 500 between now and Sunday 17th November to be in with a chance to win. Customers who want to increase their chances of winning, can register on G-Quest, The Galleria’s innovative augmented reality experience, to automatically be entered twice into the prize draw.

Don't miss this golden opportunity to indulge in a world of luxury, entertainment, and excitement at The Galleria Al Maryah Island!





MENAFN23092024004993016390ID1108706789