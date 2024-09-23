(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ******Leaders of Faith and Business Communities Gathered at Time of Unprecedented Divisiveness and Antisemitism

in America******

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appeal of Conscience Foundation , an interfaith organization dedicated to religious freedom and human rights, and its President and Founder Rabbi Arthur Schneier, presented the 2024 Appeal of Conscience Award

to His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the leader of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and Humanitarian Marta Batmasian at the 59th Annual Appeal of Conscience Awards at The Pierre Hotel in New York.

Humanitarian Marta Batmasian and His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the leader of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America are presented with the 2024 Appeal of Conscience Award at the 59th Annual Appeal of Conscience Awards. (Charles Sykes/AP Content Services for The Appeal of Conscience Foundation)

Appeal of Conscience Award:

The

Appeal of Conscience Award is presented to visionary religious leaders and business leaders with a sense of social responsibility who use their resources and vast reach to better serve the global community.

"The Appeal of Conscience Foundation is pleased to present the Appeal of Conscience Award to two exemplary honorees," stated Rabbi Arthur Schneier.

"His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was recognized for his outstanding dedication to inter-religious cooperation to advance peaceful co-existence and mutual acceptance, instilling the message for all ages in particular our youth, to "Respect the Other". Marta Batmasian, a woman of faith and a humanitarian, for her commitment to religious freedom, global and community philanthropy benefiting education, the underserved and humanity."

"It is truly a profound honor and a most humbling privilege to receive this esteemed recognition from the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, and from a cherished friend of the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Orthodox Church, Rabbi Arthur Schneier," said His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. "Since 1965, Rabbi Schneier and Appeal of Conscience have steadfastly upheld the sacred pillars of coexistence, acceptance, respect, and love among peoples of all faiths.

I am pained that we are witnessing an alarming outbreak of antisemitism. Rather than looking for commonality, there are those who choose to embrace a philosophy of hate. But at times like this we need to speak up in the clearest way possible and say that antisemitism is not merely an insult to common sense but a profound stain on our culture. As I pray that we will see better times, I accept this Award with deep humility and with the solemn pledge to continue our shared journey of peace and reconciliation, ever inspired by our mutual commitment to foster harmony and healing throughout the world."

"As a grandchild of a genocide survivor, raised in a country where my family was subject to religious intolerance when I arrived in the United States, I wanted to dedicate my life to giving back to others, creating a more just society," said Marta Batmasian.

"With increased divisiveness and hatred, our world needs peace now, more than ever. I applaud the vision of Rabbi Schneier for founding the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, promoting the principles of human rights and religious freedom. Our world will be a better place if we adhere to these basic principles and spread it to the world."

About the Honorees:

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America , Most Honorable Exarch of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, is the eighth Archbishop of America elected since the establishment of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in 1922.

He studied at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, School of Pastoral and Social Theology, from which he graduated in 1991. In 1993, he finished his postgraduate studies at the Philosophical School of the University of Bonn.

In 1995, he was appointed Deputy Secretary of the Holy and Sacred Synod. In March 2005, at the proposal of His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, he was promoted by the Holy and Sacred Synod to the position of Chief Secretary. He was the Secretary of the Pan-Orthodox Synods in Sofia (1998), Istanbul (2005), Geneva (2006), and Istanbul (2008). He has been an active member of the World Council of Churches serving on its Central Committee and also serving on its Faith and Order Commission since 1996. On May 11, 2019, he was elected Archbishop of America by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and was enthroned at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York City on June 22, 2019

Marta Batmasian is a Humanitarian and Real Estate Investor. She serves on the boards of the Centre for the Arts at Mizner Park, Fund for Armenian Relief, the National Association for Armenian Studies, and Research, Propel Inc., South Florida PBS, and WXEL Public Broadcasting Corporation. She attended Robert College in Istanbul, Turkey, a branch of Columbia University receiving the Bulbenkain Academic Achievement Award and the Hagopian Scholarship Awards for highest academic achievement. She then continued her studies at Leiden University in Holland, and Emerson College in Boston, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. She completed joint M. A. and Ph. D. programs at Brandeis University where she earned its high Scholastic Award. After graduating from Brandeis, she became superintendent of the Sahag Mesrob Armenian School in Watertown, Massachusetts and was a full-time professor at the University of Massachusetts for eight years. She moved to Boca Raton, Florida in 1983, where she began investing in local shopping centers, amassing more than 36 properties within her first 33 months, and today is among the largest landowners in South Florida, with a billion-dollar empire reaching from Florida to New England.

Faith Leaders Lend Their Support:

"The Appeal of Conscience Foundation's efforts during these past six decades underscores the pressing need for interfaith dialogue to facilitate mutual respect," said Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, Pontifical Legate and Vice President, ACF "I have had the pleasure to work along both of our honorees, truly exemplary in their efforts to better humanity. The coming together of those in the business community and so many representatives of different faith communities at the invitation of Rabbi Arthur Schneier underscores the need for understanding and cooperation among people of different religious backgrounds which will ultimately contribute to the promotion of peace and harmony on a global scale."

"No matter our religion, race, ethnic background, or political beliefs, we must put our differences aside and come together in faith and love," said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York. "I salute my brothers, Archbishop Elpidophoros and Rabbi Arthur Schneier, and applaud the work of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation to unite the worlds of faith and business as together we strive to work towards greater respect and understanding among all people."

"The National Council of Churches is excited that our vice chair of the Governing Board,

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was honored at the 59th Annual Appeal of Conscience Awards Dinner, said Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, NCC's President /General Secretary. This prestigious award celebrates the Archbishop's unwavering commitment to promoting peace, religious freedom, and interfaith dialogue. His leadership and dedication inspire us all to work towards a more harmonious and just society."

Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin extended greetings from Pope Francis.

A Leading Business Voice Calls for Unity:

"We live in a time of extreme divisiveness

and unprecedented Antisemitism in the United States, it has never been more important for faith leaders from across the spectrum and our business leaders to stand together to promote unity, justice and peace through interfaith dialogue and cooperation. Archbishop Elpidophoros and Marta Batmasian truly exemplify these values," said John Catsimatidis, Chair of the 59th

Appeal of Conscience Annual Awards Dinner and CEO of the Red Apple Group. "I know personally and have witnessed

Archbishop Elpidophoros and the efforts of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, emphasize the positive role that faith can play in fostering understanding and reconciliation during difficult times."

Previous Honorees:

The ACF has recognized prominent business leaders with the Appeal of Conscience Award including: Bernard Arnault, Mary Barra, Barbara Bush,

Michael Bloomberg, Albert Bourla, Robert Iger, Muhtar Kent,

Coretta Scott King, Robert Kraft, Brian Moynihan,

Virginia

Rometty, Stephen A. Schwarzman, Masayoshi Son, Paul Volcker Timotheus Höttges, Stephen M. Ross, Susan Wojcicki and Dr. Rong Yiren.

About Appeal of Conscience Foundation:

Appeal of Conscience Foundation, under the leadership of Rabbi Arthur Schneier, has worked worldwide on behalf of religious freedom, human rights, peace and tolerance since 1965. To uphold the principle "live and let live" is the Appeal of Conscience Foundation's continuing goal. An interfaith coalition of business, religious and foreign policy leaders, this international organization promotes mutual understanding, peace and interreligious cooperation and provides a voice of conscience to protect minorities.

The Appeal of Conscience Foundation believes that freedom, democracy and human rights are fundamental values that give nations of the world their best hope for peace, security and shared prosperity.

