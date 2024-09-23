Board Member And Executive Ricardo Ferreira First In Angola Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteOH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Ricardo Ferreira based in Luanda - Angola. He is the first in Angola to receive this global recognition.Ricardo serves as the country managing director for Access Bank Angola and was previously an executive board director for Standard Bank Angola. Before these roles, he held executive positions with Nedbank and Group Five Angola. Ricardo also brought to bear over fifteen years of assurance and advisory experience with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Portugal, Mozambique and South Africa. He began his career with Coopers & Lybrand in Johannesburg. Ricardo earned his BComm from the University of Witwatersrand, and BCompt Hons from the University of South Africa and he is a registered Chartered Accountant with SAICA. He holds multiple professional credentials from INSEAD and the MIT Sloan School of Management. Ricardo is a member of the first Middle East / Africa Guided Study Cohort through the Certificate in Risk Governance® program.“I'm thrilled to welcome Ricardo as our first credential holder in Angola,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, president and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "His valuable contributions to our guided study cohort have benefitted his colleagues in the program, and I do not doubt that through his executive and board service, he will equally bring value to those with whom he serves."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“This is an incredible program with valuable easy-to-consume videos and materials that provide a solid foundation for risk governance as a board director,” said Mr. Ferreira.“I am far better prepared for my board tasks now than before starting the course,” he continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

