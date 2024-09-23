Author Victoria L. Robinson Shares Her Journey To Healing In New Book: Welcome To Club D - Dialysis To Deliverance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Published on November 26, 2022, Victoria L. Robinson's inspiring memoir offers hope, faith, and a path to deliverance for those battling the challenges of dialysis.In her powerful new book, Welcome to Club D - Dialysis to Deliverance, Victoria L. Robinson opens up about her harrowing journey through dialysis, a process she describes as devastating, frightening, and lonely. This deeply personal memoir not only details the physical and emotional scars left by dialysis but also serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of faith.Robinson's story is one of triumph over adversity. Faced with the need for organ transplants, she discovered that her healing required more than just physical intervention. Through God's Grace and Mercy, she realized she also needed to find joy, happiness, and Agape Love while building self-esteem, confidence, and self-love. Her journey is one of deliverance from food addiction, harboring unforgiveness, and confronting her secret sins.Welcome to Club D - Dialysis to Deliverance is a beacon of hope for those who feel isolated by their medical struggles. Robinson's candid account offers readers a sense of solidarity, comfort, and the assurance that they, too, can find deliverance through faith and perseverance.The book is available on Amazon and other major platforms.About Victoria L. RobinsonVictoria L. Robinson is an author, speaker, and advocate who draws from her personal experiences to inspire others. Through her writing, she seeks to empower individuals to overcome life's challenges and embrace the fullness of their potential.Book Link:

Victoria L. Robinson

Tolkeins Book Writing

