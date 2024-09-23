Successbooks® Announces New Publishing Deal With Dr. Kimberly Ku To Co-Author 'Unlocking Success' With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Kimberly Ku

BLOOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Dr. Kimberly Ku, who will join forces with the renowned Jack Canfield and other distinguished contributors to co-author the highly anticipated book, "Unlocking Success."

Scheduled for release in late Fall 2024, "Unlocking Success" promises to inspire readers with its powerful stories and actionable insights, offering a comprehensive roadmap to both personal and professional fulfillment.

Dr. Kimberly Ku, MD, is a dedicated medical oncologist and hematologist serving as a community physician partner at Illinois CancerCare in central Illinois. With a broad range of research, administrative, and clinical interests, Dr. Ku is recognized as a well-rounded physician and leader in her field. She holds triple board certifications in Medical Oncology, Hematology, and Internal Medicine, along with additional certification in Genomic Cancer Risk Assessment. Her passion for future executive leadership is evident through her role as the 2024 ResearcHER ambassador for the American Cancer Society, where she has worked to foster collaboration among local institutions, promote diversity, and break down barriers in healthcare.

Dr. Ku's career is anchored in her commitment to building long-term relationships based on shared values and mutual trust. This ethos drives her multi-institutional collaborations, where individual stories form the foundation of larger, impactful projects. In July 2024, her practice enrolled its first patient in the prestigious international Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Consortium, where she serves as the site's Principal Investigator.

Her journey to becoming a medical oncologist was profoundly shaped by the loss of a close college friend to young-onset colon cancer. This early experience ignited a passion for turning life's darkest moments into opportunities for empathy, curiosity, and action. Beyond medicine, Dr. Ku has embraced humanitarian pursuits and has appeared on the Success Network TV show "That's Right," hosted by former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss. She discussed the role of trust and empathy in building stronger patient care and business relationships, further expanding her impact through professional connections with Abundance Studios®, Celebrity Branding Agency® and the Black Swan Group.

Outside of her professional achievements, Dr. Ku enjoys spending time with her husband and three boys, taking part in park runs and farm events, and visiting her parents in Michigan. She also enjoys listening to podcasts during her workouts and indulging in her love of horror films. A lifelong learner and innovator, her personal dream is to manage her own farm, prioritizing socially responsible energy use.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Dr. Kimberly Ku as a co-author of "Unlocking Success." Stay tuned for the release of this transformative book, where Dr. Ku, Jack Canfield, and other exceptional co-authors will share their collective wisdom to empower readers on their journey to success.

