Indmoney\'S Indian Stock Broking Platform, Indstocks Hits 5,58,720 Active Investors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 23 September 2024: The Indian stock broking platform, \"INDstocks\" by INDmoney, has crossed 5.5 lakh active investors. According to data published by the National (NSE), the now counts 5,58,720 active investors as of August 2024. INDstocks went fully live for investors in November 2023. With 50% growth in active investors over the last two quarters, INDstocks is amongst India\'s fastest-growing stock broking platforms.



The total investors on INDmoney across products stand at 1.8 Million (18 Lakhs) growing 100%+ year on year. INDmoney previously only provided investment solutions such as US stocks, Mutual Funds and NPS. The Introduction of INDstocks is part of INDmoney\'s plans to enable investors to diversify & invest across products from one single mobile app.



Speaking on the milestone Ashish Kashyap, Founder and CEO of INDmoney, said: \"Our goal has always been to simplify finance and empower every Indian to take control of their financial future with ease and transparency. Launch of INDstocks on INDmoney is in line with this objective of delivering a one stop shop investment solution across Indian stocks, US stocks, Mutual Funds and NPS. The recent milestone of crossing 5.5 lakh active investors on NSE is a testament to the easy and intuitive experience that the team has created for investors.\"



Some of the key features rolled out on INDstocks comprise: Instant Withdrawals, AI-driven chart patterns, live news and analysis. Futures & Options (F&O) trading was also recently introduced as a separate section on the app with various in-build safety. The platform is currently handling over 1 crore trades each month for its community of investors and F&O traders.



About INDmoney



INDmoney is a top-rated finance app that enables users to Track, Invest and Grow their money, all from one Super Money App. The app has made investing across Indian Stocks, US stocks, Mutual Funds and NPS easy and seamless for the investors; providing a singular view of their portfolio investments to track & grow their Net Worth. With over 1.8 Million investors across its various offerings, the INDmoney app has seen 2x growth YoY.



