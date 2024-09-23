Anime Park 'Nijigen No Mori' And SHINKI KANKO Announce Two Ticket Bundles For 'NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori and the LIMON Division of SHINKI KANKO CO., LTD. have announced two day-trip ticket bundles which include round-trip bus tickets from Kyoto and Arima Onsen to Nijigen no Mori, as well as entry to“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”, a popular park attraction. The bus lines are scheduled to be operate starting this September.

Planned in collaboration with the LIMON Division of SHINKI KANKO CO., LTD., the round-trip bus-and-attraction ticket bundles include original merchandise from the park. In celebration of the fifth anniversary of NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, original themed clear files will be gifted to guests purchasing the ticket bundles.

■Overview

Sales Launch: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Operation Period: Sunday, September 29th, 2024 - Sunday, December 15th, 2024

Bus times/dates available on official Shinki Kanko LIMON website.

Content: Two ticket bundles including round-trip bus tickets between Kyoto/Arima Onsen and Nijigen no Mori and entry tickets to the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction.

1. Light Tickets: includes entry to multi-story maze "Ten no Maki" (Heaven Scroll) and nijutsu stamp rally walk "Chi no Maki" (Earth Scroll).

2. Premium Tickets: includes entry to multi-story maze "Ten no Maki" (Heaven Scroll) and nijutsu stamp rally walk "Chi no Maki" (Earth Scroll), Shinobi-Zato Special Mission, and "Sage Mode Bag" gift.

- Attraction operating hours are between 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. (last entry 8 p.m.).

[Round Trip Schedule]

9:00 a.m. - Depart from Kyoto Station, Hachijo Exit

10:15-10:20 a.m. - Brief stop at Arima Onsen

11:00 a.m. - Arrive at Nijigen no Mori, F Parking Lot

- Experience NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction

- Multi-story maze "Ten no Maki"

- Ninjutsu stamp rally walk "Chi no Maki"

- Special mission (exclusive for Premium Tickets)

- Sage Mode Bag (exclusive for Premium Tickets)

- Restaurant "Ichiraku Ramen" (purchases charged separately)

- Gift shop "Konoha Shoten" (purchases charged separately)

5:00 p.m. - Depart from Nijigen no Mori, F Parking Lot

5:40-5:45 p.m. - Brief stop at Arima Onsen

7:30 p.m. Arrive at Kyoto Station, Hachijo Exit

(Times may vary depending on traffic.)

Price:

[Light Tickets]

- from Kyoto: Adults (12 and up) 10,000 yen, Children (5-11) 8,000 yen, children under 4 free

- from Arima Onsen: Adults 6,600 yen, Children 4,600 yen, children under 4 free

[Premium Tickets]

- from Kyoto: Adults 18,000 yen, Children 16,000 yen, children under 4 free

- from Arima Onsen: Adults 14,600 yen, Children 12,600 yen, children under 4 free

*All prices include tax.

Plan Details:

Facility Details:

Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, incorporates a fusion of anime, technology, and nature. The NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction themed on the world of popular anime series "Naruto" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations". Visitors use scrolls to train their skills in a multi-story maze, solve riddles, and hone their ninjutsu in a stamp rally walk.

©岸本斉史 スコット/集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

