Senegal’S Agricultural Sector Faces Annual Funding Gap Of Over $600 Million

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Senegal's agricultural sector grapples with a significant annual funding shortfall of 364 billion FCFA ($611 million).



This revelation comes from a recent study presented in Dakar by the International Finance Corporation and APIX S . The study highlights the stark contrast between available financing and producers' needs.



The agricultural sector in Senegal plays a crucial role in job creation and poverty reduction. However, access to funding remains limited due to various constraints.



These include persistent risks in production and marketing, raw material supply issues, and financial actors' risk appetite.



Financial institutions face their own set of challenges in adequately funding the sector. They lack specialized personnel, adapted procedures, and necessary expertise.







This situation hampers their ability to provide suitable financing options for agricultural enterprises. The study reveals that formal agri-food processors require 184 billion FCFA ($309 million) in financing.



This figure excludes the needs of informal processors, who make up the majority of the agri-food sector. The total funding gap is even larger when considering investment needs for agricultural production and marketing.



Unlocking sustainable financing for the agricultural sector requires an integrated and concerted approach. This strategy aims to address both the financial and non-financial needs of various stakeholders.

Challenges in Accessing Finance

Access to long-term resources at competitive costs remains problematic for financial institutions. Farmers face multiple barriers to accessing finance.



These include limited financial literacy, risk aversion, informal land tenure, low membership in producer organizations, and slow adoption of new technologies. These factors collectively restrict farmers' ability to secure necessary funding.



Small and medium-sized agricultural enterprises (SMEs) encounter their own set of obstacles. Banks are often reluctant to lend to them due to a lack of formalization and data on their activities.



Other challenges include insufficient organization, lack of collateral, and inadequate financial skills and education.



Karim Séga Bathily, Director General of APIX, emphasizes the importance of improving agricultural SMEs' competitiveness.



He views this as crucial for Senegal 's economic sovereignty. Bathily acknowledges that access to financing remains a major challenge for these enterprises.



The Senegalese government is working on new strategies to address this funding issue. Their new growth strategy aims to proactively create investment opportunities in key sectors like agriculture.



This approach requires a deeper understanding of market dynamics. Bathily commended the IFC for preparing a diagnostic and framing project.



This initiative aims to deepen understanding of the Senegalese agricultural market. It represents a step towards finding sustainable solutions to the sector's financing challenges.

MENAFN23092024007421016031ID1108706731