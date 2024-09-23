Online Sales For The GIVING EXHIBITION: Artists Of Historic Helper And Utah, Launched On 23 September

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oh Roy...I Love Your Style! Oil on Canvas 25×50 Artist - Ben Steele

Yellow and Green Harmony Oil on Linen 24×24 Artist - Elizabeth Robbins

Passage 2024 Oil on Panel 15×16 Artist - Charles Callis

33 Leading Artists from Historic Helper and Utah exhibit 76 paintings at the GIVING EXHIBITION

- Vern Swanson, PhD

HELPER, UT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Online sales of paintings for The Helper Project's annual fundraiser, The GIVING EXHIBITION, launched on 23 September and will continue through 11 October, 2024.

To view the paintings, go to

The GIVING EXHIBITION will be held from 2-7PM on Saturday, 5 October 2024 in Historic Helper, Utah, at Adams Fine Arts Gallery, 115 S Main St, Helper, UT 84526.

The paintings will also be for sale at the GIVING EXHIBITION in Helper on 5 October, 2024.

Participating artists include Steven Lee Adams , Brad Aldridge, Joseph Alleman, Bridger Barksdale, Brandt Berntson, Richard Boyer, Bruce Brainard, Allan Brockbank, Charles Callis, Wendy Chidester, Anna Evans, Gian Ferrari, Glen Hawkins, Anne Kaferle, Kate Kilpatrick, Shanna Kunz, Trijsten Leach, Peter Mantas, David Meikle, Tim Morse, Tim Padilla, Nick Rees, Ron Richmond, Heather Rison, Liz Robbins, Bryce Samuelson, Stephen Stauffer , Ben Steele, Melanie Steele, Bryan Mark Taylor, Karen Templeton, Kimbal Warren, and Scott Yelonek.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of paintings will be donated to The Helper Project and will be used for historic renovation, economic rejuvenation, cultural and art projects/events and scholarships for students in Helper and Carbon County.

ABOUT THE HELPER PROJECT:

Helper, Utah was once a thriving coal mining community filled with 157 shops, restaurants, and bars owned by one of 16 nationalities represented in the town. It was named for the“helper” engines that made it possible for the trains to climb the steep grade through Price Canyon to Soldier Summit at 7,747'. However, with the downturn in coal production, hard times and accompanying problems creeped into Helper and Carbon County.

In recent years, Helper has evolved into a flourishing art, commercial and recreational community. Longtime citizens, dozens of artists and newcomers dedicated to Helper have ensured the history of the town is preserved – it's evident when you walk down Main Street. The Helper Project works to support the historic, economic, and cultural needs of the citizens.

The mission of The Helper Project is simple: To foster revitalization and historic preservation, encourage economic development, promote cultural connections for the city and citizens of historic Helper, Utah and provide financial support for educational opportunities to the youth of this vibrant community.

Keith G Bateman

The Helper Projecct

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

History of the Helper Artists Movement

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.