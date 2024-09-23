عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky, Scholz Discuss How To Bring Peace In Ukraine Closer

Zelensky, Scholz Discuss How To Bring Peace In Ukraine Closer


9/23/2024 7:19:20 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have discussed how to bring a just peace in Ukraine closer as part of their meeting in New York.

The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I met with Olaf Scholz. We discuss how to bring a just peace closer. The key to achieving this is to stay united. That is exactly what our Peace Formula was created for, and we have already held a successful first Peace Summit. Now we are preparing for the second one. This is a tangible platform for ensuring the full restoration of security for Ukraine and all of Europe," Zelensky wrote.


Zelensky, Scholz Discuss How To Bring Peace In Ukraine Closer Image

He thanked Germany for its support.

"Together, we have saved thousands of lives, and we can certainly contribute even more to strengthening the security of the entire European continent," Zelensky said.

MENAFN23092024000193011044ID1108706488


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search