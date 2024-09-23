Zelensky, Scholz Discuss How To Bring Peace In Ukraine Closer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have discussed how to bring a just peace in Ukraine closer as part of their meeting in New York.

The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I met with Olaf Scholz. We discuss how to bring a just peace closer. The key to achieving this is to stay united. That is exactly what our Peace Formula was created for, and we have already held a successful first Peace Summit. Now we are preparing for the second one. This is a tangible for ensuring the full restoration of security for Ukraine and all of Europe," Zelensky wrote.

He thanked Germany for its support.

"Together, we have saved thousands of lives, and we can certainly contribute even more to strengthening the security of the entire European continent," Zelensky said.