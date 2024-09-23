Farmers Receive UAH 74.5B In Development Loans Since Year-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of 2024, 10,293 Ukrainian agricultural enterprises have received UAH 74.52 billion in development loans, according to of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval.

“Since the beginning of the year, 10,283 agricultural enterprises have received UAH 74.52 billion in loans,” the minister wrote on Telegram.

The Kyiv region saw the highest level of loan disbursements under various programs, with UAH 18 billion allocated to 991 enterprises.

Agrarians in the Dnipropetrovsk region received UAH 5.11 billion for 759 enterprises, Cherkasy region - UAH 4.95 billion for 427, Lviv region - UAH 4.54 billion for 656, Kirovohrad region - UAH 4.31 billion for 1,227, Ternopil region - UAH 4.33 billion for 390, Odesa region - UAH 4.25 billion for 880, Vinnytsia region - UAH 4.19 billion for 986.

As reported, the list of agricultural machinery and equipment eligible for partial cost compensation (up to 25%) under the state program to support farmers has been expanded to 11,264 units from 121 Ukrainian producers.