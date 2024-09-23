عربي


Pope Francis Cancels Audiences Amid Flu-Like Symptoms Ahead Of Belgium Trip

9/23/2024 7:19:07 PM

Pope Francis has canceled his scheduled audiences for Monday due to a“slight flu-like state,” just days before his planned trip to Belgium and Luxembourg, as reported by AP and confirmed by the Vatican, Azernews reports.

The Vatican's announcement referred to the decision as a precautionary measure. The Pope is set to travel to Luxembourg on Thursday and will spend the remainder of the week in Belgium, culminating in a Mass in Brussels on Sunday.

At 87, Pope Francis has faced numerous health challenges in recent years, including the use of a wheelchair and the removal of part of one lung due to a past respiratory infection. His busy schedule has included multiple meetings with visiting bishops and a significant encounter with members of popular movements following his recent return from an extensive 11-day journey through Asia.

The Holy See press office described the Pope's condition as “flu-like,” echoing concerns from last autumn and winter when he experienced acute bronchitis and recurring influenza, which previously led him to cancel a trip to Dubai for the U.N. climate conference.

