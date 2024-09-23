Pope Francis Cancels Audiences Amid Flu-Like Symptoms Ahead Of Belgium Trip
9/23/2024
Nazrin Abdul
Pope Francis has canceled his scheduled audiences for Monday due
to a“slight flu-like state,” just days before his planned trip to
Belgium and Luxembourg, as reported by AP and confirmed by the
Vatican, Azernews reports.
The Vatican's announcement referred to the decision as a
precautionary measure. The Pope is set to travel to Luxembourg on
Thursday and will spend the remainder of the week in Belgium,
culminating in a Mass in Brussels on Sunday.
At 87, Pope Francis has faced numerous health challenges in
recent years, including the use of a wheelchair and the removal of
part of one lung due to a past respiratory infection. His busy
schedule has included multiple meetings with visiting bishops and a
significant encounter with members of popular movements following
his recent return from an extensive 11-day journey through
Asia.
The Holy See press office described the Pope's condition as
“flu-like,” echoing concerns from last autumn and winter when he
experienced acute bronchitis and recurring influenza, which
previously led him to cancel a trip to Dubai for the U.N. climate
conference.
