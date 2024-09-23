عربي


Azerbaijani, Luxembourg Fms Discuss Current Peace Process In S Caucasus

9/23/2024 7:19:07 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Xavier Bettel, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Ministry on X.

The parties exchanged views on the development prospects of cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Bayramov informed about the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus and the realities in the region, including the current state of the peace and normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

AzerNews

