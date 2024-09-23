Azerbaijani, Luxembourg Fms Discuss Current Peace Process In S Caucasus
9/23/2024 7:19:07 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Xavier
Bettel, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Grand
Duchy of Luxembourg within the framework of the 79th session of the
UN General Assembly, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by
the Ministry on X.
The parties exchanged views on the development prospects of
cooperation between the two countries.
Minister Bayramov informed about the post-conflict situation in
the South Caucasus and the realities in the region, including the
current state of the peace and normalization process between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
