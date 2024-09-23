Death Toll Jumps To 356 From Israeli Airstrikes On S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The Israeli on southern Lebanon resulted in the killing of 356 people and 1,246 injuries, Lebanese officials said Monday.

A statement by the Lebanese Emergency center added among those who are killed 24 children, and 42 women.

The Israeli occupation air raids, the deadliest since the Israel-Hezbollah War of 2006, targeted hospitals, medical centers and ambulances.

Besides the southern areas, the Israeli occupation air force expanded the scope of their to the eastern Beqaa governorate to include the towns of Hermel, Zahle, Iaat and Baalbek, according to the National News Agency (NNA). (Pickup previous)

