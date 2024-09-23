GCC Chief Meets Ukraine, Malaysia Fms

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) --The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi discussed on Monday with Ukrainian Foreign Dmytro Kuleba the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, as well as meeting with Malaysian counterpart Mohammad Hasan and tackled preparation for the upcoming summit between the GCC and ASEAN.

A statement by the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretariat General (GCCSG) said Al-Budaiwi meetings were on the sidelines of his participation in the 79th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York.

Al-Budaiwi reaffirmed the GCC's position on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, rooted in international law and the UN Charter.

He stressed the importance of respecting state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence.

He also highlighted that GCC member states will continue to support all international and regional mediation efforts and will strive to contribute positively to achieving a political resolution to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Al-Budaiwi also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Mohammad Hasan and discussed the mutual desire of both sides to enhance relations in various fields and to move forward with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the GCC and Malaysia.

Additionally, the two delved into preparations for the upcoming summit between the GCC and ASEAN, which is scheduled to be held in Malaysia in 2025. (end)

