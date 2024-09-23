Egypt Decries Serious Escalation Of Israeli Occupation Attacks On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the intensive air by the Israeli forces on Lebanon which claimed hundreds of lives and scores of others.

"Egypt stands in full solidarity with the people of Lebanon, expresses condolences for the families of the and wishes the wounded a quick recovery," the Ministry said in a Press release on Monday.

Egypt had repeatedly cautioned that the continuation of the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip risked expanding to other parts of the Middle East and pushing the entire region into an all-out war, according to the statement.

"Egypt calls on the UN Security Council and the other international actors to step in immediately to halt the serious escalation of the Israeli aggression which put in peril the future of the peoples and the prospects of peace in the region, the statement noted.

It reiterated Egypt's call for de-escalating the hostilities and starting the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in order to open the way for peaceful solution to the crisis. (end)

