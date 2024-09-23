EU Regrets Decision Of Transitional Gov't In South Sudan To Extend The Transitional Period
Date
9/23/2024 7:14:42 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The European Union said Monday that it "regrets" the decision of the transitional government in South Sudan to extend the transitional period again for an additional 24 months.
In a statement, the European Union Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano, called for these additional two years to be used effectively to implement the provisions of the peace agreement, especially "as regards a conducive and safe environment for transparent, inclusive and credible elections and a permanent constitution that reflects the will of the people".
Stano stressed that the South Sudanese have suffered from "violence, insecurity and lack of rule of law for far too long".
The statement underscored that "maintaining peace through implementing the commitments made in the peace agreement need to be the priority of the transitional government" until South Sudanese finally can decide about their own future. (end)
arn
MENAFN23092024000071011013ID1108706395
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.