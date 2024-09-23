Jordan King Urges Int'l Community To Support Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Jordan's King Abdullah II urged on Monday the international community to stand with Lebanon at this difficult time to protect innocent civilians, and to move urgently to end all forms of regional escalation.

The Jordanian leader also stressed that Jordan stands with Lebanon and its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens in the face of the Israeli war.

According to Jordan news agency (Petra), the remarks were made in a call with Lebanese caretaker Prime Najib Mikati, the Jordanian leader warned of the dangerous Israeli escalation, stressing the need for concerted international efforts to put a stop to it before the entire region is dragged into an all-out war.

The King said ending escalation in the region begins with the immediate stop of the war on Gaza.

Earlier, the Israeli occupation warplanes targeted southern Lebanon, which resulted in the killing of 356 people and the injuries of 1,246 others, Lebanese health officials said. (end)

amn







