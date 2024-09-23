Arab League Chief Condemns Israeli Raids On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abol Gheit strongly condemned on Monday the Israeli occupying forces extended raids on Lebanon that resulted in killing innocent civilians and others.

In a statement, Abol Gheit said that such dangerous escalations by Israeli occupying forces is a violation of Lebanon's and will lead to sever consequences in the region.

The Arab League chief called on the global community, particularly the great powers with influence, to fulfil their responsibilities and prevent a descent into a regional war, which he believes the occupying forces seek for political gain.

Additionally, Abol Gheit urged the UN Security Council to act decisively and prevent further Israeli escalations, and to avoid another tragedy like what happened to Gaza Strip.

Abol Gheit reaffirmed Arab League's solidarity with Lebanon against the criminal violations and attacks by the Israeli occupying forces. (end)

