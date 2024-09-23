GCC Expresses Support For Lebanon's Safety, Sovereignty
9/23/2024 7:14:42 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi expressed on Monday the GCC's steadfast support for Lebanon's sovereignty, safety, territorial integrity, security, and stability.
In a statement, Al-Budaiwi said that the violations carried out by the Israeli Occupation forces in Lebanese territories represent a serious threat that could lead to an outbreak of tensions in the region.
He stressed that the Israeli occupying forces made once again a clear violation of international laws and norms, and he urged the international community to take immediate action to stop these provocative acts and avoid escalating tensions. (end)
