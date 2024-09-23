Egypt’S Bold Move: Massive Artillery Shipment Reshapes Somalia’S Military Landscape

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Egypt has made a significant move in the Horn of Africa. A military cargo ship docked at Mogadishu's on Sunday.



It delivered heavy artillery and anti-tank weapons to Somalia. This marks the largest military aid shipment since the UN lifted its arms embargo in December 2023.



The shipment included field guns and armored personnel carriers. Port authorities temporarily closed commercial traffic to ensure secure offloading.



This delivery stems from a recent defense pact between Egypt and Somalia. It highlights Cairo's growing military influence in the region.



Somalia's Defense Minister emphasized the country's right to choose its allies. The aid aims to boost Somalia 's defense capabilities against threats like Al-Shabaab.







However, it also reflects Egypt's strategic interests in the Horn of Africa. Egypt's move comes amid its ongoing dispute with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Geopolitical Shifts in the Horn of Africa

The military aid to Somalia may serve as a counterbalance to Ethiopia's regional influence. Ethiopia has expressed concerns about this development, viewing it as potentially destabilizing.



Recent weeks have seen Egyptian military personnel and equipment deployed to Somalia. This shift in regional power dynamics has caught the attention of analysts.



They worry about possible escalations in tensions between countries in the area. Ethiopia has warned against actions that could lead to conflict.



The Ethiopian government emphasized its historical role in Somalia's stability, particularly in fighting terrorism. They view Egypt's involvement as a potential threat to regional peace.



This pivotal moment in Horn of Africa geopolitics intertwines historical rivalries and security concerns. The influx of Egyptian military aid could either stabilize Somalia or exacerbate tensions.



The outcome depends on how regional actors perceive and respond to this strategic shift. The international community, including the African Union, is closely monitoring the situation.



In short, they advocate for dialogue and de-escalation to prevent unintended consequences. The coming months will reveal the true impact of Egypt's bold move in Somalia.

