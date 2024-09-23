Global Oligarchy Emerges: Corporations And Billionaires Shape World Rules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a world of plenty, a select few hold the reins of wealth. Oxfam's latest report paints a stark picture of our global economic landscape.



The ultra-rich now control 13% of the world's GDP, up from a mere 3% in 1987. This shift marks a dramatic change in the distribution of global wealth.



The report, released ahead of the UN General Assembly, sounds an alarm. It warns of an era of extreme economic inequality that threatens global cooperation.



The richest 1% now own more wealth than 95% of humanity combined. This concentration of wealth has far-reaching consequences for people worldwide.



Oxfam's findings reveal a troubling trend in the Global South. These countries, home to 79% of the world's population, possess only 31% of global wealth.







This disparity highlights the uneven distribution of resources across the globe. Corporate power has also become increasingly concentrated. Two companies now control 40% of the global seed market.



Three asset management firms hold nearly one-fifth of all investable assets worldwide. This consolidation gives a handful of entities enormous influence over global markets.



The report suggests we're moving towards a "global oligarchy ." Ultra-wealthy individuals and mega corporations are shaping global rules to serve their interests.



This shift undermines efforts to address pressing issues like taxation, health crises, and climate change. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this power imbalance became glaringly apparent.



Large pharmaceutical companies resisted attempts to break their monopolies on vaccine technologies. This resistance hindered efforts to increase vaccine supply and distribution worldwide.

Addressing Global Inequalities

Oxfam calls for urgent multilateral action to address these inequalities. They propose a new global framework on taxation and debt cancellation for developing countries.



The organization also advocates for rewriting intellectual property rules for pandemics. The report's timing is significant. It comes as the world grapples with multiple crises.



The ongoing effects of the pandemic, wars, and climate change have exacerbated existing inequalities. These challenges underscore the need for coordinated global action.



Other research supports Oxfam 's analysis. The World Economic Forum's Future of Growth Report 2024 highlights similar disparities.



It shows a significant gap in inclusiveness between high-income and low-income economies. As world leaders gather for global events, this report serves as a wake-up call. It reminds us of the challenges posed by extreme inequality.



The concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a few affects us all. It's a story that demands our attention and action.



The path forward requires global cooperation and bold policy changes. Only by addressing these inequalities can we hope to create a more equitable world. The stakes are high, and the time for action is now.

